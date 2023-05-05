The controversial film, The Kerala Story, made it to the theatres today (May 5). Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the movie revolves around the ordeal of Fatima Ba on how she once wanted to become a nurse but was abducted from her home and manipulated by religious vanguards and turned into an ISIS terrorist. Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and more, before its release, the film had faced criticism from political parties in Kerala who alleged it of promoting the Sangh Parivar's agenda. So, is The Kerala Story, worth the watch? Let's find out by reading the review roundup below. The Kerala Story: Producer of Adah Sharma's Film Informs Kerala HC That Teaser, Which Claims 32,000 Women Were Recruited to ISIS, Will Be Removed From Their Social Media Accounts.

Reddif: "By exaggerating everything, tamping down any debate that could have arisen and shooting rapes in disturbing detail, the film ends up doing the opposite of what it intended. Any aware viewer, who might wander into the film, will be repulsed by this unabashed spewing of communal hatred."

Koimoi: "The Kerala Story is manipulative storytelling at its best, and that isn’t good. Be a clever audience and ask questions about the content you are watching. Mark its relevancy and check whether it’s substantial. If not, run far away from it, and don’t let it have any share of your brain." The Kerala Story: Two Theatres in Kochi Cancel Screening of Adah Sharma Starrer, Only One to Continue Shows.

Scroll: "The 138-minute movie relentlessly weaponises every available aspect of reality that might explain why a handful of Muslims from India became Islamic State recruits, or why people convert to Islam at all. Places in Kerala – Kasargod, Mallapuram – are portrayed as dangerous recruitment sites. Asifa’s ringtone contains the word “Allah”, as if having a ringtone for the god in which you believe is itself a suspicious thing."

Indian Express: "All the Muslim figures in the film are dark and intimidating, and ‘love jihad’ is their weapon of choice. Shalini aka Fathima Ba (Adah is a competent actor, but is made to cry and snivel through the film) finds out she’s pregnant and instantly behaves as if it’s the end of the world: she is studying to be a nurse, these are modern times, has no one heard of medical terminations?"

