The official announcement about Ayushmann Khurrana’s heroine in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming directorial project is here! It is the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor who has been paired opposite the National Award-winning actor in the upcoming romantic film that is yet to be titled. This is the first time that Vaani would be sharing screen space with Ayushmann. It was just a few days ago it was announced that Ayushmann is all set to play a cross-functional athlete in Abhishek Kapoor’s film and the latter has even stated that the talented actor of Bollywood would be presented in a never-seen-before avatar. Ayushmann Khurrana To Turn Into a Cross Functional Athlete In Abhishek Kapoor Directorial.

Talking about sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in this film, Vaani Kapoor was quoted as saying, “Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I'm only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story,” reports Mid-Day. About roping in Vaani as the leading lady for the film, director Abhishek Kapoor mentioned, “I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She is beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe the combo will be electrifying.” Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta to Begin Filming in the UK From August.

Vaani Kapoor In Abhishek Kapoor’s Next

UPDATE... #VaaniKapoor opposite #AyushmannKhurrana in director #AbhishekKapoor's forthcoming film... Not titled yet.. A love story set in #NorthIndia... #Ayushmann will enact the part of an athlete... Starts Oct 2020. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2020

The shooting of this untitled project, a love story that is set in North India, is expected to go on floors in October. Besides this film, Vaani Kapoor has two more intriguing projects – Shamshera and Bell Bottom. In Shamshera, she is sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor – Sanjay Dutt and in Bell Bottom, she will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).