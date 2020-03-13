Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Pushed to January 15, 2021 Release, Will Not Clash With Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar 

Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits:Twitter)

Be it coronavirus or box office clashes, there have been a lot of changes in the release dates of upcoming films. After Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar avoided clash with Farhan Akhtar's Toofan, the film was moved to an October 2, 2020 release date. With the new date, the film would have clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham but it won't anymore. The makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer have now announced that the film will be hitting the screens in January 2021. The film is a biopic on Sardar Udham Singh, who was a revolutionary who shot down General Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Jayeshbhai Jordaar or Satyamev Jayate 2: Which Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Release Are You Looking Forward To? Vote!

As per the recent announcement, the film's release has now been pushed to January 15, 2021. In a recent interview, Vicky had revealed that people know of Udham Singh in broad strokes, but this film is much more detailed and delves into his psyche and was one of the reasons why he took this project. The film is being helmed by acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar and we have already seen glimpses of the film from the sets. Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar Avoid Clash! Jayeshbhai Jordaar Takes Up October 2, Toofan Moves To September 18.

Check Out Udham Singh Biopic's Release Date Here:

NEW RELEASE DATE... #SardarUdham - which was slated for release on 2 Oct 2020 - will now release in 2021: 15 Jan 2021... Stars #VickyKaushal... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar... Glimpse... pic.twitter.com/6Ng3PgOAgP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

With the release date change of the Vicky Kaushal starrer, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar will now clash with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2 . October actress Banita Sandhu has been roped in opposite Vicky Kaushal in the Shoojit Sircar film. Confirming the project, the actress revealed in a recent interview, ", "Yes I am in Sardar Udham Singh. We shot for it in Punjab. Vicky Kaushal is amazing and it was great to be back working with the October team again."