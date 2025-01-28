Dank Demoss, a plus-size rapper and social media personality, recently faced a disturbing experience which is discriminatory in all forms. A video shared online showed a Lyft driver refusing her service due to her size. The driver reportedly asked the Detroit rapper to deny her access to his car and asked her to book a bigger vehicle for her travel. In the latest updates, Dank Demoss has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the ridesharing company despite their apology for the driver's actions. ‘Mota’: Teenager Stabbed Over Fat-Shaming Comment in Mumbai’s Antop Hill, 2 Detained.

Dank Demoss Denied Lyft Service Due To Her Weight

A disturbing video shared on Instagram shows Dank Demoss being denied service by a Lyft driver due to her size. In the video, she is heard saying, "This Lyft driver denied me service because of my size."Despite Demoss assuring her that she could manage to fit in his car, the driver repeatedly avoided her by giving various reasons, such as his car being small and lacking space. The rideshare worker, identified as Abraham, also told Dank to opt for a bigger vehicle. He claimed that he had been in a similar situation before, where a plus-size passenger could not fit in the seat, and said that this was his only reason for denying the service. A video of their interaction had gone viral online.

Viral Video Captures Dank Demoss’ Interaction With the Lyft Driver

Dank Demoss Sues Lyft

Taking to her Instagram handle on January 28, Dank Demoss informed fans that she filed a lawsuit against Lyft over the driver's discriminatory behaviour. Sharing a picture with her lawyers from their meeting, she wrote, "If I stand for something, I'll fall for anything. Thank you to my lawyers, Marco and Zach Runyan! Fighting for my community my people and making a change in the world, not just for me, but for everyone. Thank you to my team and all the support Im getting."

Dank Demoss With Her Lawyers

It's good to see Dank receiving all the support from her fans and netizens who appreciate her for standing up for herself. However, situations like this often have a lasting impact, sometimes leading to mental breakdowns. In her latest TikTok video, the rapper updates her fans that she will be taking a short break.

