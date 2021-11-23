Netflix in the last few years has had a huge stake in gaming and so far it seems to be doing well. Having a barrage of video game related shows under its belt, Netflix has created quite the collection. The most recent addition to it is Arcane. Arcane is an animated show and is set in the videogame universe of League of Legends. The show serves as a prequel to the game and tells the origin stories of some fan favorite characters from that universe. League of Legends Prequel Arcane Gets Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix! (Watch Video).

Arcane so far has impressed everyone with its quality of animation and storytelling. With specific praise aimed towards how CGI and hand drawn animation were mixed in, Arcane blew all expectations out of water. With Arcane's story also being called one of the best video game adaptations ever, there is no doubt that Netflix has created a great market for gaming related projects. So with the success of Arcane, let’s take a look at seven other video game adaptations that will be hitting Netflix in the future.

Watch The Trailer:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Netflix recently has developed quite the relationship with Polish video game developers, CD Projekt Red, who are famous for developing The Witcher games and Cyberpunk 2077. Announced last year, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime that will be set in the universe of the game. It will be a 10 episode limited series and will focus on a mercenary.

Assassin’s Creed

Netflix also has a great relationship with French videogame developer, Ubisoft. Assassin's Creed is a hit video game franchise that focuses on an individual transporting his mind to the past to live the life of an assassin so he can save the future. Assassin’s Creed is announced to be having a bunch of live-action as well as animated projects.

Splinter Cell

Another production based on a Ubisoft property, Splinter Cell tells the story of black ops agent, Sam Fisher. Helmed by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, the series will be animated and is said to have multiple seasons.

Tomb Raider

Over the years we have had three Tomb Raider live action films, but this project is set to be an anime. The story of Tomb Raider on Netflix is set in the universe of the Crystal Dynamics developed games. It will continue the story of the games. We don’t have word yet on when it will drop, but it surely is going to be exciting.

Resident Evil

Netflix also is developing a live-action project on the hit horror game series, Resident Evil. Netflix has already dabbled with the franchise once as they came out with the CGI show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The show will star Lance Reddick and will take place three decades after the events of the games.

Cuphead

With how great Netflix has been doing with animation, Cuphead will no doubt be another great project. Cuphead’s art style is literally perfect and will lend itself amazingly to an animated show. With unique visuals and a fun story, this definitely has a lot of potential. From Masters of the Universe: Revelations to The Witcher Season 2, The Biggest Announcements of Last Week From Netflix Geeked.

Castlevania Spin-off

Castlevania this year ended its amazing four season run. Perhaps one of the best animated shows on Netflix, it doesn’t seem like the story of Castlevania just ends there though. The new series is said to take place many years down the line and will focus on the descendant of Trevor Belmont and will take place during the French Revolution. Just the sound of the setup, has us excited.

Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry is another videogame property that will be made by the developers of Castlevania. The story is simple, follows a man named Dante and him slaying demons. This is one project to be definitely on the lookout for given the talent that will be present here.

Well Netflix surely has a stacked slate coming up and we are extremely excited to see how these shows deliver. Until then, watch Arcane which is streaming on Netflix right now.

