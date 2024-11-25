Netflix is on the hunt for the person responsible for leaking unreleased footage and images from some of its most popular shows, including Squid Game, Terminator Zero, Arcane, and Ranma 1/2, Dandadan, earlier this year. In a recent update, the streaming giants released a statement confirming that they have taken action against the perpetrators behind the breach. ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Teaser: Player 456 Makes Dramatic Return; Netflix’s Hit Series Introduces New Rules As Contestants Fight For Grand Prize (Watch Video).

Subpoena Sent to Discord

Netflix has finally initiated legal action against the offenders. A court in the Northern District of California issued a subpoena to Discord, ordering the platform to reveal the identity of the user accused of leaking unreleased Netflix footage. A handle with the username @jacejohns4n allegedly leaked copyrighted content from multiple Netflix shows and anime. The breach was first noticed after a few low-resolution clips marked with watermarks were circulated on social media platforms, primarily X (previously Twitter) and 4Chan. The leaked content included footage from popular Netflix shows Squid Game and Arcane, and anime show like Terminator Zero, Danadan and Ranma 1/2. The whole incident has been labelled as the "Worst leak in streaming history".

Meanwhile, Check Out ‘Squid Game 2’ Teaser Below:

In a surprising turn of events, the culprit has now claimed responsibility for the leak through an interview posted on Telegram. Back in August 2024, Netflix admitted that a hack into one of its post-production partners (Lyuno) led to the leak of the episodes. "One of our post-production partners has been compromised, and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down", a rep told the press at that time.

Even Lyuno acknowledged the leak and assured users that it was thoroughly investigating the matter, stating, "Lyuno is aware of a recent security issue involving unauthorized access to confidential content. Protecting our clients' confidentiality and ensuring the security of their content is our highest priority. We are actively investigating this security breach to mitigate any potential risks and identify the responsible parties. ‘Squid Game Season 2’: Gong Yoo Returns to Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Thrilling Netflix Series Premiering on December 26 (Watch New Promo Video).

Lyuno is associated with not just Netflix but has several other entertainment clients, including Amazon Studios, Disney, HBO, BBC and DreamWorks.

