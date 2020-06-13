Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Chris Evans Birthday: The Best Moments of the Actor as Captain America in the MCU

Hollywood Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 10:11 AM IST
Chris Evans Birthday: The Best Moments of the Actor as Captain America in the MCU
Captain America (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

Chris Evans turns 48 today. The true blue fans of the actor have been loving him since he saved a woman over a broken telephone in Cellular. Then came the ones who liked him after seeing him shirtless in Fantastic Four. But Chris was propelled into unprecedented stardom with his stint as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Literally, the world knew him. Cellular, who? Fantastic Four, what? So, today on his birthday, we are going to look back at some of the most iconic scenes of the actor as Steve Rogers aka Captain America. Chris Evans Says He Is Done With Captain America And We Can Hear The Sound Of Our Heart-Shattering.

We know there are like a bazillion great scenes. But our top 6 are aimed at showing his range from his hot looks to his sense of humour to his fighting skills. Let us have this one. Here we go. Chris Evans Almost Turned Down the Role of Captain America Following His Struggle with Anxiety.

First Look As Captain America After Transformation

So Steve Rogers was a lanky little man until he was injected with the super-soldier serum. His first look as the bulked-up dude awe-inspiring.

Captain America Lifts Thor's Hammer

Since, Avengers: Age of Ultron there had been a debate if Captain America could lift Thor's hammer. He did move it a wee bit in the film in the party scene. Finally, revealing the truth Captain America lifted Thor's hammer in full view in Avengers: Endgame to defend Thor from Thanos. The theory is that he intentionally did not lift it Age of Ultron so as to not hurt Thor's feelings.

Language!

Captain America likes to be civil. The best moment comes when he asks one of the Avengers to mind the language during a battle. He became a butt of the jokes in Age of Ultron.

Captain America Vs Thanos

While, of course, the Captain America vs Thanos fight in Endgame is impressive, but their bout Infinity War is tenser. In Endgame, you know more or less which side the fight is tipping or what the outcome will be. Their short-lived fight in Infinity War was unpredictable.

Captain America's Elevator Fight

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the superhero fought a bunch of bad guys while in the confinement of an elevator.

America's Ass

In Endgame, Captain America's butt becomes the joke. He has a great posterior.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

