Mumbai is in for an unforgettable night as Cigarettes After Sex takes the stage at the MMRDA R2 Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) tonight (Janaury 25). Renowned for their ethereal sound and atmospheric melodies, the American dream pop band is continuing their X World Tour following the release of their 2024 album. After an impressive show in Delhi, this Mumbai stop is set to be another standout moment. CAS fans can expect a mesmerising live experience, filled with dreamy, haunting tunes that have made the band a global favourite in the dream pop scene. The night promises to be one to remember for all in attendance. Here are pieces of information that will help the concertgoers. Cigarettes After Sex To Perform in India in January 2025 as a Part of Their X’s Tour; Details Inside.

Venue and Timing Details

The concert is taking place at the MMRDA R2 Grounds, a popular location for live gigs. Doors open at 6 PM, and attendees are advised to arrive early for a good spot. Entry will be strictly closed by 7:30 PM, so make sure to plan your arrival accordingly to avoid missing any part of the performance.

How to Get There?

No worries, we have got you covered. But remember traffic around BKC can be quite heavy, so using public transport is highly recommended. Here’s how you can reach the venue with ease:

- Local Trains: Take the Western, Harbour, or Trans-Harbour Line to Bandra Station, or alight at Dadar and catch a train to Bandra.

- Auto Rickshaws: From Bandra East, you can hop on a shared autorickshaw to BKC for about INR 30–40. Expect to pay INR 60–80 for a return ride. Cigarettes After Sex To Perform at Lollapalooza; Greg Gonzalez Reveals Secrets Behind Band’s Dreamy Sounds, Discusses Why Indian Fans Are Special.

Guidelines To Follow For Cigarettes After Sex Gig

Collect your concert bands from the Box Office between 6 PM and 7 PM. Try to avoid carrying large or dangerous items, as they will be restricted for safety reasons. Keep your belongings minimal to ensure smooth entry.

Know About Cigarettes After Sex

This is an American dream pop band formed in 2008, known for its ethereal, atmospheric sound. The band is led by Greg Gonzalez (lead vocals and guitar), with Randy Miller on bass guitar and Jacob Tomsky on drums.

