The pop band Cigarettes After Sex (CAS) cancelled their Bengaluru concert scheduled for January 28, 2025, due to "technical difficulties." The American band took to Instagram to apologise to fans for the last-minute cancellation, stating, "We're heartbroken to announce that due to technical difficulties which were the responsibility of local production at the venue and beyond our control, we're unable to perform and unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show in Bengaluru." PM Narendra Modi Hails Coldplay’s Mumbai and Ahmedabad Tour, Pushes for ‘Concert Economy’ (Watch Video).

Cigarettes After Sex Band Cancels Bengaluru Gig

Cigarettes After Sex expressed their deep regret for not being able to perform in Bengaluru, apologizing to fans on their official Instagram. The band shared that they tried everything they could to make the concert happen, but technical difficulties beyond their control led to the last-minute cancellation. They assured ticket holders that BookMyShow would be in touch with refund details and that full refunds would be processed within 8-10 working days. The concert, produced by Laqshya Media Group and curated by BookMyShow Live, was sadly called off due to unforeseen issues. Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025: PM Narendra Modi Applauds Coldplay Band’s Successful Tour, Says ‘India Has Massive Scope for Live Concerts’ (Watch Video).

Cigarettes After Sex Statement for Cancelling Bengaluru Show

Cigarettes After Sex, known for its atmospheric sound and black-and-white visuals, has captured global attention with its melancholic melodies. Formed in El Paso, Texas, in the late 2000s, the band quickly rose to fame. Recently, they performed in India, including shows in Gurugram and Mumbai. Their distinct ambient pop style continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

PM Modi's Comment on 'Concert Economy'

For the unaware, PM Narendra Modi recently was seen promoting ‘concert economy’ after Coldplay’s Mumbai and Ahmedabad shows. "Big artistes from around the world are attracted to India. I expect the state and the private sector to focus on developing necessary infrastructure and skills for the concert economy," PM Modi said.

"A country that has such a rich heritage of music, dance and storytelling and a huge pool of youngsters who are big consumers of concerts, there are many possibilities in the concert economy. You have witnessed that in the last 10 years, the demand and trend for live events have increased. Over the last few days, you must have seen the beautiful pictures of Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This proves that there is a massive scope for concerts in India," he said at ‘Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave’.

