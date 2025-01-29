Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara have made history with Culpa Tuya (Your Fault), setting a new record for Prime Video as its largest international original launch. The Spanish-language film, which premiered in December 2024, centres around a passionate romance between Noah (Wallace) and Nick (Guevara). Following the massive success of Culpa Mía (My Fault), the first film in Mercedes Ron’s Culpables trilogy, Culpa Tuya was expected to perform well — and it has certainly lived up to the high expectations, securing a major milestone for the streaming platform. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Ending Explained: Nicole Wallace-Gabriel Guevara’s Steamy Love Story Hits a Tragic Twist; What Could ‘Culpa Nuestra’ Hold for Nick and Noah? (SPOILER ALERT).

'Culpa Tuya' Is M ost-Watched International Original on Prime Video

Culpa Tuya made its global debut on Prime Video on December 27, 2024, reaching audiences in 240 countries and territories. The film quickly dominated the platform, securing the number-one spot in over 170 countries, including major markets like Spain, France, Brazil and Argentina. It also ranked in the Top 3 in both the US and UK and placed in the Top 10 in more than 220 regions worldwide. With an impressive 90% of its streams coming from viewers outside of Spain, Culpa Tuya has become the most-watched international original at launch on Prime Video. Are 'Culpa Tuya' Co-Stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Still Friends in Real Life? What Happened Between 'Your Fault' Actors' Relationship.

Watch 'Culpa Tuya' Trailer:

Prime Video also unveiled its Top 10 most-watched non-English language International Originals from 2024, highlighting significant global success. These titles achieved record-breaking viewership beyond their countries of origin, including Apocalypse Z, Matilda De Angelis' Citadel: Diana and Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny, among others. The list demonstrates Prime Video’s expanding reach and the growing appeal of international content. These standout shows reflect the platform's commitment to offering diverse and engaging programming for a global audience. Take a look at the full list below!

Top 10 Non-English Language International Originals on Prime Video in 2024:

Culpa Tuya (Movie, Spain, December 2024)

Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End (Movie, Spain, October 2024)

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (Series, Germany, May 2024)

Citadel: Diana (Series, Italy, October 2024)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Series, India, November 2024)

Red Queen (Series, Spain, February 2024)

Marry My Husband (Series, Korea, January 2024)

No Gain No Love (Series, Korea, August 2024)

Betty La Fea, The Story Continues (Series, Colombia, August 2024)

Like A Dragon: Yakuza (Series, Japan, October 2024)

(Note: Rankings are based on total viewing figures outside the country of origin in the first 4-weeks of launch, with titles that launched in 2024.)

