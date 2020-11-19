Singer-actress Demi Lovato has bid adieu to her beautiful long hair and gone for an edgy new pixie haircut. Lovato debuted her new look on Instagram, flaunting a half-shaved pixie cut. Flaunting her dramatic makeover, she captioned it: "I did a thing..." Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, The Lumineers, Marshmello and More Perform Live at the Virtual ‘Save Our Stages Fest’

Her new look has been approved by many of her fans, and her post currently has over 1.8 million likes on the photo-sharing website. The songstress also shared a close-up picture of her exposing a blonde pixie cut from behind. Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Reveals He Learned That Their Relationship Was Over ‘Through a Tabloid’

Check Out Demi Lovato's New Pixie Haircut:

New new 🖤 Cut & color by Alchemist Amber Hair: Paul Norton Makeup: @RokaelBeauty Styling: Siena Pics: @KRITIKOZZZ pic.twitter.com/0gcTUlbg6a — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 19, 2020

Lovato's new hair gained approval from many of her famous friends on social media. Actress Lucy Hale said: "Ohhhhh my God." "Yes boo yes," wrote actress Ruby Rose wrote. Actress Kerry Washington's reaction was: "Gorge".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).