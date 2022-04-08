Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actually ended up being a huge surprise, and I really enjoyed my time with it. Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore sees Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) assemble his own group to make a move against Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) while he contemplates whether he should put himself in the situation or not. Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Movie Review: Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne Bring Magic to This Fun, Occasionally Formulaic Harry Potter Prequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore tells us a really fun Wizarding World story that involves us its politics as well. Not only that, but we delve into the history of Dumbledores as well and learn a more about Credence's heritage and where he comes from. The finale sets up a fun premise that will definitely have a bunch of Potterheads excited. So with that being said, here is the ending for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore explained.

The Ending

After Dumbledore and allies reach Bhutan, Grindelwald is elected by the qilin as the leader for the world of magic. But Newt reaches there in time and tells people that Grindelwald killed the qilin and brought it back to life through necromancy. Newt then reveals that he has the twin with him as the other qilin dies in front of everyone. The second qilin then chooses Albus as the leader as it senses good in him, through which he says he is honoured, but declines the offer.

The qilin then chooses Santos as the new leader of the magical world as Grindelwald gets outed and people turn on him. Clearly angry, Grindelwald then goes on to attack Credence, but then Albus and Aberforth save him, and Albus’ blood troth breaks and he realises he can finally make a push against Grindelwald.

Grindelwald and Albus then get involved in a little skirmish but Dumbledore lets go of it as he doesn’t want to fight. All the wizards then start attacking Grindelwald and he makes an escape. Theseus then tells Dumbledore to go after Grindelwald once everything calms down. A dying Credence is embraced by his father Aberforth as both then make their way home.

We then go back to Queens as Queenie and Jacob get married in his bakery and Tina joins them as well. Newt and Dumbledore have one final conversation as Albus thanks him and sets on his way with the movie ending.

How it Sets Up a Sequel

Now with the blood troth broken, Albus can finally make a move against Grindelwald. He isn’t bound by blood anymore to stay at the sidelines and just sit and watch as the world goes to ruin. He has the opportunity to push back, and it looks like he will.

The world of magic now is clearly angry with Gridelwald, and they will want to push back as well. As we inch closer to World War II in this world, we can also see Grindelwald making a push against the humans and possibly enacting his plan.

With Dumbledore having a higher name in the world now, he will also have a bunch of allies joining him and we can definitely expect to see a big all-out war against the two factions.

Not much is known about Ezra Miller's character as Credence probably dies off-screen. Not much is known about him, but the rule-of-thumb is if you don’t see them die on-screen, then they are probably alive.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is playing in theatres right now.

