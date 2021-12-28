If you happen to be a Harry Potter fan, we know what you are waiting for. As all the Potterheads are excited to binge-watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which is all set to air next year. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the franchise, the makers have arranged a special reunion episode that will see almost the entire original cast of Harry Potter under one roof. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and others will make their presence felt on the show. However, just in case, you are puzzled about where to watch the Harry Potter reunion in India, then fret not, as we have got you covered. Here are all you the deets you need to know about it. Return To Hogwarts Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Will Be an Emotional Ride (Watch Video).

Harry Potter Reunion Release Date

The Harry Potter reunion special episode which the world is waiting for will stream on January 1, 2022, in India and other countries. Mark the date guys!

Harry Potter Reunion - Where to Watch and Time

Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max in the US. For the Indian fans of the franchise, they can watch the special on Amazon Prime Video at 2.30 PM IST on the first day of the New Year 2022. Return to Hogwarts: Harry Potter Cast To Reunite for Franchise's 20th Anniversary; To Stream on HBO Max on January 1, 2022 (Watch Video).

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Trailer:

Harry Potter Reunion Cast

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch will feature in the reunion episode. Also, filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates will be seen in the special.

So, tell us how excited are you for the Harry Potter Reunion special? Tell us your views in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2021 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).