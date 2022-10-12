It’s Hugh Jackman’s 54th birthday and this Australian hunk sure has had a memorable career. From his absolutely heartbreaking and rageful turn in Prisoners to his splendid musical showcase in The Greatest Showman, Jackman has done a lot. He is a man filled to the brim with talent, and whenever on screen, he showcases it in the absolute best way. However, when talking about Jackman, a certain mutant from the Marvel pantheon will always pop into the conversation. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman to Return as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Movie.

We are of course, talking about the one and only, Wolverine here. His heroic and at times tragic portrayal of Logan has defined most of his career. With the retractable claws and a regenerating factor by his side, Wolverine’s story was portrayed wonderfully for over 17 years by Jackman. With his set to return once more in 2024 for Deadpool 3, what better time than now to take a look back at some of his greatest hits. So, here are five of Wolverine’s most iconic moments.

Rage! (X2)

Considered as one of the best comic book movies we have received, X2 also featured one of the best Wolverine scenes of all time. Whey Stryker’s goon infiltrate the mansion, Logan and Ice Man are ambushed by them; however, our favorite mutant gains an upper hand as his berserker rage gets activated and we see him lay a soldier out in the wildest way possible.

Weapon-X (X-Men: Apocalypse)

While there was plenty wrong with Apocalypse, this scene wasn’t one of them. In Stryker’s faculty when the young X-Men run into Wolverine, he helps them escape as an enraged Logan takes out all the soldiers nearby. Fitted with comic book accurate look, this is a scene that definitely delivered.

Train Fight (The Wolverine)

In one of The Wolverine’s most impressive set pieces, Logan fends of goons on top of a bullet train. While he is weakened, he still manages to overpower them all in an impressively shot action romp that never fails to deliver on the thrills and the stabs.

Wolverine vs Shingen (The Wolverine)

Putting Hiroyuki Sanada in a fight against the Wolverine himself is one of the most brilliant ideas the Fox era of X-Men films ever had. After finally regaining his regeneration powers after an extremely dramatic scene, this fight delivers on everything. With an impressively lit atmosphere, and the duo Jackman and Sanada giving it all, this is peak Wolverine.

Forest Rage (Logan)

After seeing him beaten down the entire film, Logan finally takes the serum that gives him one final go at reliving his berserker self to save Laura. A scene that feels extremely rewarding to long-time fans, the roar that Jackman lets out in this scene is enough to give a grown man goosebumps.

Charles’ Funeral (Logan)

Now slowing things down a bit from the action sequences we have been covering, this is a heartbreaking turn that sees Jackman give one of his finest performances in the franchise. Right after Charles’ death, a broken-down Logan will tug at your heartstrings.

Logan’s Death (Logan)

Finally beginning to succumb to his wounds, Logan has one final conversation with his daughter. The end of an era, Logan’s pain can be felt here as Jackman is able to make one cry with his performance. A scene that feels painful to watch as it brings over a full circle from the prophecy told in The Wolverine as well, this is a scene that we will never forget. Deadpool 3: How Will Wolverine Return from the Dead? Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Explain.

Hugh Jackman truly is one of the finest actors of our generation and we can’t wait to see him return in Deadpool 3. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

