Hunger Games Prequel To Be Out As Suzanne Collins Is All Set To Release Her Book 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake'

Hunger Games (Photo Credits: Movie Still)

Prequels and sequels are the new cool of the entertainment industry. Even though right now everyone is under lockdow rules, there is no doubt that announcements are in form. Amid the gloomy atmosphere right now, here comes a a bit of a good news. The prequel to much-loved Hollywood flick, Hunger Games was announced by the makers! This news will definitely be a breath of fresh air for the fans.

Lionsgate released the Hunger Games prequel movie is in the process writer Suzanne Collins gets set to release her book 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake.' It will be out on May 19, 2020. The story in the book is from the Hunger Games universe hence the prequel is possible.

Director Francis Lawrence will helm the film along with screenwriter Michael Arndt and producer Nina Jacobson. "Suzanne’s new book has been worth the wait. It offers everything fans could hope for and expect from The Hunger Games while also breaking new ground and introducing an entirely new canvas of characters," Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group was quoted saying.

On the other hand, a thrilled Collins said, "Lionsgate has always been the cinematic home of The Hunger Games, and I’m delighted to be returning to them with this new book." Well, the cast of the prequel film has not yet been decided yet but this piece of news is enough to keep us excited!