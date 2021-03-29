American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo is going to be a father. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes," Derulo wrote on Instagram, on Monday (India time) along with an announcement video. Jason Derulo, Adam Levine Team Up for the First Time for a Song Titled ‘Lifestyle’.

In the video, Derulo strikes a pose with his girlfriend, 26-year-old model Jena Frumes, who flaunts a baby bump. "Mom & Dad," Frumes wrote alongside an image of Derulo holding her baby bump on the beach. Jason Derulo Believes Spending Money on Others Leads to a Happy Life.

Check Out Jason Derulo's Instagram Post Below:

Derulo revealed in an interview to People magazine last year how he met Frumes just before lockdown, and they started dating shortly afterwards. The couple is quite popular on the social media app TikTok, and regularly post videos on the platform. Previously, Jason Derulo dated singer-actress Jordin Parks, while Jena Frumes dated English footballer Jesse Lingard.

