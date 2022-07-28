Have you ever tried to find out about the net worth of the online personalities who have proved themself with their unique abilities and ideas? The enthralling fact about how much megabucks some celebrities earn on social media platforms will pump serotonin into your brain. The opulent world of moneyed lifestyle is directly related to online fame. Gone are the days when people knew daily soap stars who popped up in between advertisements for a few minutes. With the decrease in human attention span, a new breed of the online platform has emerged. Yes, we are talking about TikTok. The application has exploded a vogue with its short video feature! We live in an era where your talent or general attractiveness will definitely help your earn money; that's not something to keep under the rugs. This article consists of a list of the top 20 most-paid influencers on Tik-Tok who have delighted us so far. Top-20 Instagram Celebrities With Most Followers in 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner, Dwayne Johnson Lead; Check BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Rank in Full List of Most-Followed IG Accounts.

It seems like people get a lump sum for not doing a whole lot. Whether you know how to give fast-twitch humour or have the dancing skills, Trust us, you can also become the next TikTok star. Tik Tok has created a subculture of influencers, after which prevalent people can even dream of living a Hollywood-style life. The lucrative game of shooting videos and watch-worthy content has actually added a lot to people's pockets. The following list has American social media sensations and dancer Charli D'Amelio who is banking pots of money from TikTok.

Who knew simplifying some complicated life hacks would make Khaby Lame TikTok star, the second on the list. The third place is grabbed by Filipino singer Bella Poarch and Addison Rae, who once made the '30 under 30' list of Forbes. Among the Top 20s are Kimberly Loaiza, the Tik Tok channel itself, Dixie D'Amelio, Spencer Polanco Knight, Loren Gray, Dominik Lipa, and Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson and Jason Derulo. How can we forget Jason Derulo, the K-pop group BTS, Michael Le, Kris Collins, Billie Eilish and JoJo Siwa who are the other famous TikTok icons? Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022 – Check Full List of Influencers Ranking Based on Authentic Followers Engagement.

Top Earning TikTokers of 2022

Ranking TikToker Name Followers Cost Per Post 1. Charli D'Amelio 142,464,260 $105,770 2. Khaby Lame 143,250,930 $92,270 3. Bella Poarch 90,017,182 $66,830 4. Addison Rae 87,814,711 $65,200 5. LeBron James 72,281,148 $53,750

You can check the full list on hopperhq website, here.

Note that the above data is sourced from Hopper's website, dated 27 July 2022. As the social media app TikTok keeps evolving, it is conceivable that other than Gen Z, different demographics like Millennials, Gen Xers and Boomers could even join the trend.

