John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are Hollywood's IT couple and their adorable pictures together have often reinstated our faith in the institution called marriage. However, before Chrissy's entry in his life, John did have cheating history and as he likes to say, he was "definitely dishonest and selfish." The singer in his recent interaction with Armchair Expert opened up on his past and revealed why his outlook on life changed after he met Teigen.

"Yes, I did have a history of [cheating]. Definitely in my 20's. I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn't get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it."

Revealing why he never defined his relationships, Legend said, "I escaped 'technically cheating' by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating," he continued. Of course, this was before he met Chrissy and post her inclusion, things drastically changed for the 'Love Me Now' singer.

"At a certain point, you just realize you're happier being honest. You're happier being faithful and being in love with one person."At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn't gonna mess with somebody else anymore," he continued.

Legend also mentioned the chemistry with Chrissy was instant and they hooked up on the same night they first met. While the couple was in relationships individually, they realised their bond was much deeper and fell in love soon after.

Rest, as they say, is history.

