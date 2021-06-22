If you’re a fan of dinosaurs and are going to watch Fast and Furious 9 in IMAX this weekend, then you are in for a treat as you will be greeted with a five-minute preview of Jurassic World: Dominion. The extended preview will be available in 40 countries and in places where Fast & Furious 9 is opening earlier, the preview will be available with IMAX screenings on day one. Colin Trevorrow returns to the director chair after he handed over the directorial duties to JA Bayona for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Jurassic World: Dominion once again stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; this time they are joined by the franchise icons Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. Jurassic World Dominion IMAX Preview Gets Leaked on Internet; Fans Share Videos of Chris Pratt's Dino Flick.

Recently, Universal dropped the teaser for the IMAX footage that teased some new dinosaurs and how the world looked 65 million years ago, you can check out the teaser below.

One thing this teaser establishes right off is the amazing VFX that it’s going to include and teases a showdown between Giganotosaurus and T-Rex. From those who have seen the preview already, the reception has been quite positive as fans seemed to appreciate the amazing cinematography and the scale of how big the movie looks to be. Although there are some criticisms regarding the scientific and historical accuracy of these dinosaurs, most of the reception for it has been positive. While you can’t certainly check out the teaser right now, you surely can get to know what happens in it as people on Twitter have been giving a detailed rundown of the preview. So with that being said, here are a few things that you can expect from Jurassic World: Dominion’s preview.

The World 65 Million Years Ago

The preview starts off with transporting us to the Cretaceous period of Dinosaurs as you see what the world looks like. You see the dinosaurs in their natural habitat with some even having feathers on them. Many of those who saw it, seemed to praise it for its amazing visuals and just how detailed everything about it was, many said that it felt like a nature documentary in the first few minutes as we went on to see the daily lives of these dinosaurs.

A Sneak Peek at Some Different Species

The preview also introduces some never-before-seen species in the franchise to the Jurassic World universe. Those species include the Dreadnoughts, Quetzalcoatlus, Oviraptor (who has feathers), Nasutoceratops, Iguanodon, Morus Intrepidus, and Giganotosaurus. For those who are huge into dinosaurs, this will surely excite them as we finally get some new variety in the dinosaurs. Jurassic World: Dominion Release Date Out! Colin Trevorrow To Bring Back Dinosaurs to the Big Screen on June 10, 2022!

T-Rex Vs Giganotosaurus

With the introduction of the Giganotosaurus, you get to see the dinosaur be squared up by the franchise icon, T-Rex. They both circle around each other as they instantly start fighting which is really one-sided as the T-Rex is immediately overpowered and killed by the Giganotosaurus. Many have been theorizing that this scene sets up the Giganotosaurus as the big bad of the film as it leaves the room for a rematch that opens further in the film. Now the more interesting but not so accurate part about this scene is that the Giganotosaurus and T-Rex never co-existed, as the only record of a Giganotosaurus even living predates 30 million years before the existence of a T-Rex. But whatever it may be, the Jurassic World/Park franchise has never been known for its accuracy to science, as we have come so far just on make-believe.

The Origins of Modern dinosaurs

Just as the fight between the earlier mentioned goliaths ends, you see the corpse of the T-Rex lying down in a lake as you are brought to a close-up shot of its as you see its eyes dilate, while a mosquito just comes up and sucks its blood. Now we aren’t sure if it’s the same mosquito that John Hammond showcases in the original Jurassic Park which is trapped in amber, but it would be a great way of showcasing the beginning of how the original park came about.

T-Rex Wreaking Havoc in the Modern Day

Just as the 65 million years ago footage ends, you are transported to the modern day where you see the T-Rex being chased by a helicopter in a forest. She quickly then enters a drive-in and starts causing chaos over there as the footage is capped off with her iconic roar and it then leads into a brief teaser.

With this five-minute preview, it does seem like Jurassic World: Dominion is shaping up to be something special as it marks the end of this trilogy. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to release in theatres on June 10, 2022.

