Lisa Mishra got a chance to meet the Happy hitmaker Pharrell Williams at an invite-only dinner. The Indian musician-actress said that meeting him was surreal. Lisa and Williams, who is also the Creative Director of the luxury label Louis Vuitton crossed paths at an intimate private event. “Meeting Pharrell was surreal. I’ve looked up to him for years not just as a musician, but as a visionary who constantly pushes creative boundaries,” she said. The singer added: “To have a moment with someone whose art has shaped so much of mine was truly special.” Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025: Lisa Mishra To Join ‘Shape of You’ Hitmaker for Delhi-NCR Concert on February 15.

Lisa Mishra Celebrates Pride With New Song ‘Teri Hoon’

Lisa recently released her musical single Teri Hoon and her performance in the hit web series The Royals. She also recently performed alongside Ed Sheeran during his concert in India. Talking about Teri Hoon, the song is a love ballad to queer romance on Pride month. She had previously said that it’s an ode to the kind of “love that is powerful, deep, everlasting” ‘The Royals’ Season 1 Review: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter’s Ensemble Netflix Series Is a Royal Bore (LatestLY Exclusive)

Lisa Mishra Blends Acting and Music

Lisa had said: “This song is very close to my heart. After spending the past few months in the world of The Royals—a show that allowed me to grow as an actor— it felt like the perfect time to return to music, which has always been my first love. She added: “This track is an ode to the kind of love that is powerful, deep, and everlasting." She felt that audiences have long been missing a pure romantic ballad composed with real instruments and she hopes to bring back this nostalgic sound.

Watch the Song ‘Teri Hoon’:

From ‘Tareefan’ to ‘The Royals’

Lisa has previously delivered massive hits like Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding), Aa Mil with Zaeden, and Sajna Ve with Vishal Mishra, among many others. Talking about The Royals, It also stars Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

