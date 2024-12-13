American talk show star Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were spotted enjoying their new life in the English countryside. As per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the pair, who recently relocated from sunny California to a picturesque Cotswolds farmhouse, were seen braving the stormy weather in a local village wrapped in wintery clothes. Despite facing initial challenges, including recent flooding at their new home, the couple seems to be adapting well to their new surroundings. Reportedly, their decision to emigrate from the United States is believed to be a result of their dissatisfaction with the political climate under the Donald Trump administration. Ellen DeGeneres Shifts to the UK With Wife Portia de Rossi Following Donald Trump’s 2024 US Presidential Victory – Reports.

Ellen DeGeneres Papped With Wife Portia de Rossi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

