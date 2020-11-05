Luke Hemsworth celebrates his birthday today and the Australian actor will have a rather intimate celebration this year. Known for his role as Ashley Stubbs in the HBO sci-fi series Westworld, Luke is Chris and Liam Hemsworth's brother and that explains his good looks. A true blue family man, he perfectly describes how an ideal man should be. On days when he isn't shooting for his professional commitments, he's busy spending all his time with his wife and daughters at their Australian abode. Westworld Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood's Show Takes Us to a Whole New World of AI and Algorithms (Spoiler-Free).

Ask us to define Luke and we'd call him crazy! One look at his Instagram account and you'd be convinced of his crazy self. From amusing pictures to weird selfies, his account can redefine the word whimsical for you. Besides being a fine actor, if he was given a chance to think about an alternate career, we bet he'd have picked wildlife photography. Again, this is something that we assumed based on his social media pictures. So enough of our description, you guys go ahead and have a look at his whacky self. Ed Harris Says 'Westworld' S3 Wasn't 'joyous' for Him.

Told You, Crazy!

View this post on Instagram Ice seeee youuuuuuu A post shared by hemsworthluke (@hemsworthluke) on Feb 5, 2020 at 12:59am PST

And Charming Too

With His Happy Family

View this post on Instagram Happy international women’s day!! Without you I crumble A post shared by hemsworthluke (@hemsworthluke) on Mar 8, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

Happy Men Look More Handsome!

Mumma's Good Looking Boy

Recently, Luke had expressed his desire to reprise Hugh Jackman's role as Wolverine in X-Men. While the actor believes he's ready, we're equally thrilled to see him replace Jackman if and when it happens. Until then, let's keep imagining him with those long claws and yes, keep admiring his social media clicks.

Happy Birthday, Luke Hemsworth!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).