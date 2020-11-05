Luke Hemsworth celebrates his birthday today and the Australian actor will have a rather intimate celebration this year. Known for his role as Ashley Stubbs in the HBO sci-fi series Westworld, Luke is Chris and Liam Hemsworth's brother and that explains his good looks. A true blue family man, he perfectly describes how an ideal man should be. On days when he isn't shooting for his professional commitments, he's busy spending all his time with his wife and daughters at their Australian abode. Westworld Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood's Show Takes Us to a Whole New World of AI and Algorithms (Spoiler-Free).
Ask us to define Luke and we'd call him crazy! One look at his Instagram account and you'd be convinced of his crazy self. From amusing pictures to weird selfies, his account can redefine the word whimsical for you. Besides being a fine actor, if he was given a chance to think about an alternate career, we bet he'd have picked wildlife photography. Again, this is something that we assumed based on his social media pictures. So enough of our description, you guys go ahead and have a look at his whacky self. Ed Harris Says 'Westworld' S3 Wasn't 'joyous' for Him.
Told You, Crazy!
View this post on Instagram
And Charming Too
With His Happy Family
View this post on Instagram
Happy Men Look More Handsome!
View this post on Instagram
Team “no sweat” (missing @mattseashols) such a wonderful event and day at the @nauticamalibutri yesterday. We didn’t bring home the gold but we had a lot laughs and a lot of sweat and helped raise a boatload of money for @lachildrenshosptial congrats to everyone who showed up to compete or watch or look after everyone in the event. Thanks to Malibu residents for putting up with chaos on the roads for a couple days hope to see you all again next year yiieewwww @max_jaben
Mumma's Good Looking Boy
View this post on Instagram
haaaaaaappy Mother’s Day the one mum who makes sure our kiddoes are truly loved and our home is the one place we’re all content and relaxed. She also takes such good care of the biggest baby ever. And he loves her for it. (That’s the baby on her left) @thesamanthahemsworth
Recently, Luke had expressed his desire to reprise Hugh Jackman's role as Wolverine in X-Men. While the actor believes he's ready, we're equally thrilled to see him replace Jackman if and when it happens. Until then, let's keep imagining him with those long claws and yes, keep admiring his social media clicks.
Happy Birthday, Luke Hemsworth!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).