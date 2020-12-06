Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich has been acting and modelling since she was 10. Milla says she would be happy seeing her children take up acting as a career, although the idea is scary, too. In fact, her daughter Ever Gabo Anderson has already starred in three films. Ever, 13, has featured alongside Milla in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and has also appeared in the upcoming films Black Widow and Peter Pan. Milla Jovovich Welcomes Third Daughter With Husband Paul WS Anderson

In fact it was a family affair of sorts on the set of the 2016 release, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, since the film was directed by Milla's husband, British filmmaker Paul WS Anderson. "It was amazing. To see your children following in your footsteps, it is incredible. There is nothing better in one sense and it is scary in another," Milla told Stellar magazine on her daughter taking up acting as a career, according to a report in dailymail.co.uk.

She is clearly impressed with Ever's talent. "She is such a natural talent that all I can do is do whatever I can, to support her and help her make her dreams come true. When I saw how well she did in the movie and how professional she was on set, and just more than anything how much she enjoyed the experience, it made me really happy," said the actress. Milla, 44, and Anderson, 55, got married in 2009, and the couple have three daughters. Ever, the eldest is 13, Dashiel Edan is five, and Osian Lark Elliot is 10 months old.

