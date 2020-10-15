Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa will be hunting monsters in the action film titled...well...Monster Hunter. The film is directed by Paul W. S. Anderson who also made the successful, Resident Evil, with his wife, Milla. Although the quality of the Resident Evil movies degraded gradually. But, Monster Hunter, from the first trailer released today, looks like a high-quality extravaganza. It's always fun watching Milla crush monsters! Like Resident Evil, this film is also based on a video game. Monster Hunter Trailer: Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa Team Up to Fight Monsters in an Alternate Universe (Watch Video).

While, Resident Evil films were often criticised for deviating from the source material a bit too much, the case won't be the same with Monster Hunter. "We worked very closely with Capcom on this one, much closer than on any other movie I’ve made," the director has said.

He added, "They were very, very involved with it. Everything was run by them and so they got input into absolutely everything. And then in the process of making the movie also, I would fly to Japan with rough cuts of the fight sequences with the creatures, and the actual game animators would comment on the movement of the creatures. ‘The movement of the creature isn’t exactly right here.’ ‘The creature would be a little lower.’ ‘The stance would be slightly different.’ ‘The toenails of the creature are too pointy.’ That was a great note. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, you’re looking at the toenails of the creature?’ We took all the notes because we wanted it to be for fans of the game, for us to put these creatures on-screen as accurately as possible."

Well, imagine the kind of precision there will be in the movie if animators have commented on even toenails.

Watch The Trailer Of Monster Hunter Here:

Monster Hunter is looking forward for a December 2020 release date. The theatres across the globe are only starting to reopen, but also the coronavirus is gripping some cities once again. Many French cities will be observing a curfew once again. Some states in India will not be opening theatres despite the centre's decision. So, the road looks tough ahead for the film.

