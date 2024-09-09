Wake up and get ready because the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are just around the corner! Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 11, as this highly anticipated event promises to dazzle viewers around the globe. Megan Thee Stallion will take centre stage, not only hosting but also performing live from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The show’s date has been moved from Tuesday, September 10, to avoid a clash with the presidential debate, so you won’t want to miss it! This year’s VMAs will feature a spectacular line-up of performances from a mix of pop and rock stars, making September 11 a night to remember. Alongside the glitz and glamour, the event will also pay tribute to the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The VMAs will honour this significant day by donating profits to 9/11 Day and Tuesday’s Children, ensuring that the night not only celebrates music but also supports meaningful causes. MTV Video Music Awards 2024: VMAs Rescheduled To September 11 To Avoid Clash With US Presidential Debate.

Megan Thee Stallion – 2024 VMAs Host

2024 MTV VMAs: Live Broadcast and Encore Details

The 2024 MTV VMAs will be broadcast live on Wednesday, September 11, at 8 PM ET/PT. MTV and its sister networks, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and VH1, will air the show. MTV and TelevisaUnivision are teaming up for a simultaneous broadcast on Univision for the second year, with an encore on UNIMÁS at 11:30 PM ET/PT.

The First Round of Performers Announced

Earlier this month, the first wave of performers for the event was revealed. The initial lineup includes Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes.

Exciting Lineup for MTV VMAs

Prepare for an electrifying night as Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan join a stellar line-up including LISA, Halsey, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone, Lenny Kravitz, Anitta, Karol G, and LL Cool J. Katy Perry set to dazzle with her greatest hits and receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award, marking her first MTV performance since 2017. MTV VMA Nomination 2024: Taylor Swift Leads With 10 Nods; Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, and Beyoncé in the Mix – Check Out Full List Here.

Katy Perry To Perform at 2024 VMAs

Know the Nominees of 2004 VMAs

Taylor Swift leads the 2024 MTV VMAs with ten nominations, narrowly ahead of Post Malone with nine. Eminem, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter each have six nods, while Megan Thee Stallion and SZA follow with five. LISA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Teddy Swims each have four nominations. This year features a range of new talents, including Benson Boone, Tyla, Sexyy Red, Victoria Monet, and Chappell Roan. Other notable names include Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, and more. With such a diverse and exciting group, the 2024 VMAs are set to be a memorable event in music.

Get ready and strap in, because 2024 VMAs are about to honour the finest talents with well-deserved recognition and awards for their stunning performances.

