The 2023 epic historical drama Napoleon, helmed and produced by Ridley Scott with a screenplay by David Scarpa, unfolds the true tale of Napoleon Bonaparte's ascent to power and explores his intricate relationship with Empress Joséphine. Featuring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role as Napoleon and Vanessa Kirby portraying Joséphine, the film had its grand premiere at Salle Pleyel in Paris on November 14, 2023. If you're thinking of checking out the film, here are all the details you need to know about Napoleon. Napoleon Review: Ridley Scott’s Historical Film, Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, Gets Mixed Response From Critics.

Cast - Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, John Hollingworth and many others.

Plot - Tracing the trajectory of Napoleon Bonaparte, the film captures the ebb and flow of his historical journey, highlighting significant events from his rise to his eventual downfall. The narrative unfolds through six pivotal battles out of the eighty-one that marked Napoleon's military campaigns.

Watch Napoleon Trailer Here:

Release Date - Napoleon is set for its theatrical debut in the United States and the United Kingdom on November 22, 2023, courtesy of Sony Pictures. Following its cinematic release, the film will subsequently become available for streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date. Napoleon: Runtime for Joaquin Phoenix, Ridley Scott's Historical Epic Revealed - Check Inside!

Review - The review for Napoleon is not out yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as the review is shared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).