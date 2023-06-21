Jennifer Lawrence is all set to star in a big screen comedy and the audiences couldn't be more excited. Starring in the upcoming No Hard Feelings, the film looks to be a hilarious time led by the starpower of Lawrence and some impeccable chemistry with Andrew Barth Feldman. It easily is one of the most anticipated films of the summer, and we can't wait to see how it turns out. No Hard Feelings Trailer! Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman’s Comedy Film Will Make You Laugh Out Loud! (Watch Video).

With Lawrence and Feldman looking like a hilarious duo in the trailers, the promos promise a completely wild adventure reminiscent of the early 2000s comedies. The tone and the set up just feels right, and it does look like the film might just live up to the hype. So, before you check out the movie, here is everything you need to know about it.

Cast

No Hard Feelings stars Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie Baker and Andrew Barth Feldman as Percy. The film also stars Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti as Percy's mother and father. They will be joined by Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Hasan Minhaj and Kyle Mooney.

Plot

No Hard Feelings follows Maddie, an Uber driver on the verge of going broke after she loses her car. When she stumbles upon a Craiglist ad where her rich employers want her to date their 19-year old introverted son, she takes up the offer in exchange of receiving a new car.

Watch the Trailer for No Hard Feelings:

Release Date

No Hard Feelings directed by Gene Stupnitsky starring Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick and more releases in theatres on June 23, 2023. No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman’s Coming of Age Comedy Film to Release in Theatres on June 23.

Review

A review for No Hard Feelings isn't available as of now. As soon as we have one out the article will be updated.

