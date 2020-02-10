Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor, Takes a Political Dig With John Bolton Comment in Acceptance Speech (Watch Video)

Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The biggest evening for cinema, the 92nd Academy Awards are here and are being held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Oscars 2020 as expected started out with some amazing red carpet appearances and the award ceremony has now begun. The first award of the evening was handed out to the best supporting actor and it was Brad Pitt who took home the big honour for his performance in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The actor has been sweeping honours across all major awards and has finally bagged the Academy too. The actor has been on a spree of giving some fun acceptance speeches but for the Academy, he seemed to have kept it short. BAFTA Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Brexit and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s MegXit in His Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

The actor started off with a political dig as he said, "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45-seconds more than John Bolton got this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing." He, later on, went to thank his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino. Since Pitt played the role of a stunt coordinator in the film, the actor also made sure to give a shoutout to all the stunt coordinators who work on films and appreciated their incredible talent.SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Give Netizens their 'Moment of the Year' With THIS Reunion Picture!

Check Out Brad Pitt's Speech Here:

Brad Pitt: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here—which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." https://t.co/A8YBbWjv9z #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Dv7c3njgDA — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

The actor also signed off by thanking his kids. It was indeed a great moment and we are sure if Jennifer Aniston was attending the awards, she would have been teary-eyed watching this, especially after their SAG Awards reunion. Stay tuned for live updates on Oscars 2020 winners at LatestLY.