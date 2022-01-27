Pam & Tommy, which is a miniseries based on Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson's controversial life is all set to release on Hulu, Disney+ (Star), and Star+ on February 2, 2022. However, ahead of its debut on the said platforms, the early reviews of the show are out. Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Anderson and Lee, respectively, the series has eight episodes in total. And well, going by the reviews, Pam & Tommy has been given a positive nod by the critics. Check out the reviews below. Pam & Tommy Trailer: Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee Are Unrecognisable in Hulu’s Recreation of Their Sex Tape Scandal (Watch Video).

Hollywood Reporter: "Even if Pam & Tommy says all of the right things by the end, I don’t think you’re ever supposed to be fully comfortable with it. Whether you’re laughing at things you suspect you shouldn’t be laughing at in the first few episodes, or possibly missing the comedic flourishes because later episodes have the temerity to take these otherwise cartoonish people seriously, the show never settles into being just one thing."

Rolling Stone: "While watching the stolen sex tape featuring Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman) says, “This is so private. It’s like we’re seeing something we’re not supposed to be seeing.” A beat later, he admits, “Which is kind of what makes it so fucking hot.” What Was Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sex Tape Scandal? From Stolen Honeymoon Video to Lawsuit, Here's Everything About The Infamous Incident Set to Be Adapted Into TV Series 'Pam and Tommy'.

Watch Trailer:

Variety: “As a dramatisation of events that have slipped into history, “Pam & Tommy” is part of a crowded genre. But its curiosity and sensitivity toward its subjects set it apart."

Paste Magazine: "Perhaps the greatest trick Pam & Tommy pulls is the sly, smart way it makes us, as the viewers who are watching this show on an internet streaming platform, feel uncomfortable and borderline complicit in the mess that the couple’s lives became."

