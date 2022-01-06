Pam & Tommy is the upcoming series based on actress Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee infamous sex tape scandal. Lily James and Sebastian Stan would be seen playing their roles in reel. The makers have released the trailer and it gives a glimpse of Pam and Tommy’s married life and how the sex tape they recorded during their honeymoon period was stolen and sold. Seth Rogen essays the role of Rand Gauthier, the one who managed to steal the tape along with Uncle Miltie that’s portrayed by Nick Offerman. This scandalous story is all set to be streamed on Hulu from February 2.

Watch The Trailer Of Pam & Tommy Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)