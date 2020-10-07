The fans of well-known series Suits definitely know the popularity of the characters played by Meghan Markle and Patrick J Adams. The Duchess of Sussex was seen as Rachel Zane while Patrick as Mike Ross. Their on-screen bond was loved by the fans. However, Patrick recently made a sad revelation that he has not been in touch with his former co-star and the reason is 'Fear.' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Deal With Netflix.

In his interaction with Radio Times, he opened up about their minimum contact. When asked about why they had so little contact after Meghan's marriage, he said that it was because of 'pure fear.'

He added, "Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated. I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say. After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared. I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation." Now, all that the fans of Suits need is a reunion of these co-stars or some kind of public exchange of messages to find peace!

