Priyanka Chopra is Oprah Winfrey's guest in her new show Super Soul Sunday which will air tomorrow. But a few snippets are being released to amp up the hype. So when a new video of Priyanka tells Winfrey about connect with Christianity, Islam, or Hinduism, nobody thought it would create such chaos on social media. Her comment on how her father sang at mosques and that made her aware of Islam is not going down well with people on Twitter. Apparently, singing is not allowed at Mosques.  Priyanka Chopra-Oprah Winfrey Interview Promo Out! The Actress Talks About Leaving Behind Her ‘Insecurities of 20s’ (Watch Video)

Priyanka says, "With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it." Twitterati is apalled that she would say something like that without the basic knowledge of Islam. Some also couldn't understand how dad's singing at mosques made her aware of a religion and its principles.

Check out the video snippet of Priyanka Chopra and Oprah Winfrey from Super Soul Sunday here...

Now check out how people reacted to Priyanka Chopra's Islam comment...

The utter disbelief that it actually happened

The empathisers

Let's be logical here...

Some more disbelief!

The memes followed sooner than later

Know-it-all much?

 

Well, Priyanka Chopra might have made a guffaw here but guess when it's a global celebrity like her, it becomes unpardonable.

