Mohali, January 1: In a horrific accident in Punjab, a drunk Mercedes driver hit two food deliverymen in Mohali. The unfortunate incident occurred at around 3:45 AM on Tuesday, December 31, in Mohali's Phase 3B2 market. One person is said to be critical due to the accident. The accused driver has been identified as Inderjit Singh (26), a resident of Sector 39-D, Chandigarh.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused driver was caught by onlookers who handed him over to the police. It is reported that the accused is the son of an assistant sub-inspector who is posted with Chandigarh Police. A police official said that a Swiggy deliveryman identified as Sharanjit Singh (28) was the first to be hit by the Mercedes driven by Inderjit. Mohali Shocker: 2 Gangs Using Women as Decoys to Lure Victims for Robberies and Assaults; Arrested (Watch Video).

In his complaint, Sharanjit Singh said that he had just exited the 3B2 market when, all of a sudden, the Mercedes hit him before jumping the divider. Post this, the luxury car hit another deliveryman before overturning on the road in Mohali. The second deliveryman, identified as Jagjit Singh of Kharar, was critically injured and referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Cops said that Kharar works with Zomato. Meanwhile, Sharanjit received treatment for his fracture at the Phase-6 hospital. It is also learned that Inderjit Singh and his co-passenger escaped unhurt in the accident as the airbags of the vehicle got inflated within seconds. Officials said that the accused, who works with a logistics company in Sector 74-A, was driving his employer’s car. Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes, Impregnates 14-Year-Old Girl in Hoshiarpur, Arrested.

Inderjit Singh and his colleague were returning from Wildhood cafe and bar in Sector 100, Mohali when the accident took place. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act.

