Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from royal life at the beginning of 2020, and needless to say, this has not been a cakewalk for them, especially the Duke of Sussex. The ongoing global pandemic has made it worse for them as according to a report by Marie Claire, he is really struggling to adjust to a new life in Los Angeles. Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard, the authors of Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split With the House of Windsor, told the magazine that Harry thought the move away from the Royal family would be smooth, but he now thinks that he was wrong, majorly because of the novel coronavirus.

The virus hit the United States when Harry and Meghan were relocating from their temporary home in Canada to a new house in LA. Like many all over the world, the pandemic has made Harry realise that it's difficult to stay away from his parents, Charles and the Queen. A source told The Sun that Harry also has cabin fever, which is a common reaction to being isolated or confined for a long period of time. Prince Harry Does Not Like The Term 'Megxit' As It Wasn't Meghan Markle's Decision To Bid Adieu To The Royal Family.

"It was far from an ideal situation. Harry’s gone from feeling excited about the move to feeling secretly tortured," the source was quoted by the tabloid. Meghan, however, is being optimistic and believes that the move will be good for them in longterm. "She’s assuring [Harry] that once things go back to normal, he’ll love their new life in LA. Meghan wants to take him hiking and talks about the local polo club and how much he’ll love surfing," the source further said. Well, as we said earlier, moving away to a new life is a huge task in itself, and add to it a pandemic. We are sure the tough times will go away soon. After all, as they say, this too shall pass.

