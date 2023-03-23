Many of you who are watching Taxi Driver 2 must have been quite surprised and pleasantly so, to see Namgoong Min make an appearance in the preview. That's not even the best part. Namgoong Min appears as Cheon Ji Hoon from his SBS series One Dollar Lawyer. The latter sees Min as a lawyer who fights for those who are pitted against the wealthy and his price is one dollar. Quite obviously fans are going crazy about this episode which airs tomorrow. Now the question is will his cameo in Taxi Driver 2 be more than just a fleeting appearance? Prison Playbook, My Mister, Juvenile Justice - 5 Korean Dramas To Watch If Romance Is Not Your Jam.

Many would suggest that this is just Namgoong Min returning the favour as Lee Je Hoon made an appearance in One Dollar Lawyer. Highly likely we agree and if it's true, that would be a wasted opportunity. We feel this can be a perfect crossover sequence. Let us explain.

There are a few similarities between what Cheon Ji Hoon and Kim Do-gi (Je Hoon) have in common. Both believe in punishing criminals, both help the helpless and both come down hard on those perpetrators who are often rich. The only thing that separates them is Jo Hoon keeps it legal while Do-gi goes extrajudicial. Taxi Driver 2: LeeJeHoon and PyoYeJin's Married Couple Vibe In The New Stills Is Everything That The Shippers Were Wishing For.

In an event of a crossover, Ji Hoon could advise him about a case he is handling which involves one of the clients of Do-gi's clients from Rainbow Deluxe Taxi Agency. Together, they could bring the culprit to book with their own means.

We seriously hope our hunch is true. A fleeting cameo is not what we are looking for. You can watch One Dollar Lawyer on Disney+ Hotstar and Taxi Driver 2 on Viki.

