EXO leader Suho announced that the group will be making a comeback this year. Xiumin was the first to leave for his military service, followed by D.O., Suho, Chen, and Chanyeol. Baekhyun is currently serving and will be discharged on February 5. The group had not been able to perform together since Xiumin's enlistment in 2019 and so, fans are over the moon. Fans Can't Believe That EXO Members Are Now All in Their Thirties in Korea.

View Tweet Here:

#EXO's #Suho reveals that EXO will be making a comeback in 2023https://t.co/Sj6tStxhUL — allkpop (@allkpop) January 2, 2023

