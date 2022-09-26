BTS' Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie have been the most searched K-pop icons on social media for quite a while after their allegedly leaked pictures went mega-viral online. The South Korean singers' dating buzz has again taken a new turn after a pic featuring Taehyung sleeping next to Jennie's cat was uploaded on social media sites. The latest image has a watermark of gurumiharibo, the same person posting pictures of the K-pop stars earlier. On Saturday, the unknown account posted a high-resolution photo of Kim Taehyung resting next to a grey and white cat on a white sofa. Fans have speculated that the cute feline belongs to Jen. The entertainment agencies of the music bands have zipped their lips so far, which has left netizens forming their own stories about the K-pop duo. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie New Allegedly Leaked Pic Goes Viral; Fans Worry As Unknown Person Gives New Disclosure to The Dating Rumors!

BTS' Kim Taehyung With Jennie's Alleged Cat

Gurumi Haribo has uploaded the HD version of the pic previously leaked where Taehyung was sleeping next to Jennie’s cat pic.twitter.com/SAVPVQTcxh — ☁️🧋🍵 (@bobatealovr) September 24, 2022

The latest alleged shot comes days after it was reported that Taehyung attended the private BLACKPINK party celebrating the release of their new album "Born Pink" in which he was clicked dancing with Jennie.

Take A Look At The Pic Here:

As per specific news portals, the romantic angle between Taehyung and Jennie expanded in December 2021 when Tae Tae followed and then promptly unfollowed Jen on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Afterwards, V took to the Korean fan community platform Weverse to clarify that he had "accidentally" followed Jennie after her profile appeared in his suggestions. But online users got excited about their 'secret romance' after the leaked-photo series started online. The first allegedly leaked picture showed the two Korean celebs travelling on Jeju Island. On May 22, this pic created an uproar on social media.

BTS V And BLACKPINK Jennie Spotted In Jeju Island?

The most turbulent photo of the past time is said to be of V (BTS) and Jennie (BLACKPINK). This image is said to be of two idols secretly dating in Jeju Island. pic.twitter.com/OECPGKUmrf — ORANGE (@TrcCu1) June 12, 2022

The K-pop dating tittle-tattle heated up again in August 2022 when the unidentified person dropped the mirror selfies of V and JenJen. The photos showed the two idols posing in front of a mirror, which many BTS fans recognised as the entrance of V's flat.

Have A Look At The Viral Click:

this pic of taehyung (V) an jennie…why did he look so uninterested??? id be fuming like “PUT UR PHONE DOWN AND POSE!” pic.twitter.com/ZIKTfm6CzY — miyah ♡ ༘*.ﾟ (@markshagger420) August 24, 2022

Here's One More Inside Lift!

Essa conta não para de incomodar a vida deles Se for montagem, essa pessoa tem q parar de fogo no cu com essas fotos Mas se essas fotos forem real parabéns ao casal So parem de se intrometer na vida deles ja ta um saco as fotos sendo vazadas #JENNIE#TAEHYUNG#BTS#BLACKPINKpic.twitter.com/1oUAwRU2UF — karla • kim taehyung straykids Seulgi park jimin (@Karladeangelis1) August 29, 2022

Is It Photoshopped?

Not a Blackpink or BTS fan but even I can see this is a bad photoshop. Look at her hair and then the hair shadow on the wall. No where near the same 🙈😂 Jennie and V may be dating, but this is just a shit edit pic.twitter.com/vW3gN2OG7i — Zoe (@Pu_Rual) August 23, 2022

When V & Jennie Supposedly Wore Same Cap in Viral Photos:

Taehyung and Jennie wearing the same cap from the national liberty golf club, in the leaked pictures of Rosé and Jennie we can clearly see the statue of liberty. There's a possible chance they have dated on the national golf course which is a private place pic.twitter.com/u1Np9rt3sj — luciana (@Loushianaa) September 5, 2022

We don't know how many more so-called 'edited' pictures of Tae Tae and Jen will surface online. Even though nothing of these photos are official and confirmed by both sides, they have escalated the dating relationship rumours like wildfire.

