BTS star V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK rapper Jennie's dating rumours are not ready to halt. The Twitterverse got an allegedly new picture of the K-pop duo who were seen twinning in Winnie The Pooh tees. The photo is a mirror selfie of the K-pop singers wearing face masks, which is why it becomes more difficult to authenticate the pic. Before this, ARMY and BLINKS were perturbed when they saw a picture of Taehyung and Jennie in a waiting room. With more photos being leaked, many fans and netizens believe that Jennie's iCloud account may have been hacked, and the Twitter user accessed the photos! Well, nobody knows the exact truth, but all we see is that this K-pop dating gossip has created a lot of hot buzz online! V and Jennie Dating? BTS' Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Kim Jennie's Pic 'Together' Goes Viral! Army and Blinks Debate on Twitter Over the Authenticity of Photo.

Apparently, the South Korean band's agencies have not come up with any kind of official statement regarding the rumour so far. The silence of YG Entertainment and HYBE has left the people amazed! According to the media reports of allkpop.com, an unknown person responsible for leaking the picture commented on the buzz that "I did not edit anything other than adding a watermark. If I did, I want Jennie, V, or their legal representatives to contact me and file a complaint. Tell YG Entertainment and Big Hit Music to do the same if you think I've done something wrong enough to be arrested." BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie 'Leaked' Pic Goes Viral on Twitter; ARMY and BLINKS Go Gaga Over The Dating Rumours of the K-Pop Sensations!

Have A Look At The Viral Mirror Selfie:

Essa conta não para de incomodar a vida deles Se for montagem, essa pessoa tem q parar de fogo no cu com essas fotos Mas se essas fotos forem real parabéns ao casal So parem de se intrometer na vida deles ja ta um saco as fotos sendo vazadas #JENNIE#TAEHYUNG#BTS#BLACKPINKpic.twitter.com/1oUAwRU2UF — karla • BTS BLACKPINK (@Karladeangelis1) August 29, 2022

Everything is still blurred to the public about the relationship between Tae Tae and Jennie. Reports say that rumours were fuelled when a Twitter account, which went by the handle @gurumiharibo, 'leaked' alleged pics of the duo. Meanwhile, amid this gossip, the two K-pop celebrities are currently in the US for their respective schedules.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2022 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).