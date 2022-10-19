BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, is the most loved and famous K-pop icon who made it to the South Korean ranking charts listing popular musicians way back at the start of his career. Tae Tae's captivating personality, comfy style, incomparable talent and melodious voice has made him ARMY's favourite Bangtan Boy. Many sources have mentioned that Taehyung is a people person, and he likes collaborating with different celebrities and meeting new folks. He is quite active on social media and keeps updating his fans about his projects, trips and mood in general. He has been in the limelight since his early teens, braving social scrutiny worldwide. There were times when the South Korean singer lost his calm for different reasons. The latest one was when he was shooting for an episode of Run BTS. BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung Gets Minor Bruises On Hand On The Last Day Of Permission To Dance Concert in Las Vegas.

While shooting for the show, one of the members of ARMY's beloved maknae line, Kim Taehyung, was very much determined to perform a yoga pose in the flying equipment. The "Winter Bear" singer also took help from the teacher, as getting the perfect yoga posture was pretty tricky for him. Finally, Kim did the pose and expected the camera crew to record his achievement. Considering the difficulty level, V got resentful when the crew seemed to joke that they hadn't managed to capture it. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Gets Angry With the Camera Crew While Doing Flying Yoga on Run BTS Sets!

BTS's V Gets "Angry" With The "Run BTS!" Camera Crew While Doing Flying Yoga For A Hilarious Reason 😂https://t.co/Hu1cKqeIQE — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) October 18, 2022

While V's this particular attitude sent ARMY in awe, what happened in 2021 was much more serious. Those who follow the septet know that the members keep their life low-key. Back in 2021, around October, the Gucci Bear was subjected to dating rumours with the daughter of Paradise Group's chairman Phillip Chun and Paradise Culture Foundation's chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung. Following this relationship gossip, enraged Kim took to the online fan-based platform Weverse and posted two cryptic posts. A fan translated his post as "Pathetic, I'd like to sing UGH," referring to BTS' popular piece. The song calls out those social media users who spread false whispers. V also shared a second post that read, "In tonight's dream, I'll shoot poisoned needle on their back necks. Please watch out for your neck. Puk Puk." BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK Jennie's Dating Rumours Heat Up as New Viral Pic Claims Tae Tae Sleeping Next to Jennie's Cat.

V on Weverse 1015 In tonight's dream I'll shoot poisoned needle on their back necks. Please watch out your back neck. Puk Puk 🤢 💀@BTS_twt *푹푹 puk puk is an onomatopoeic word. sound of the needle shot pic.twitter.com/u1BWayohAL — Soo Choi 💜 (REST) (@choi_bts2) October 14, 2021

Kim Taehyung is known to be the kindest icon in the K-pop music industry. You may or may not know, but V and Jimin have been friends ever since high school. Reportedly, as Jimin came from Busan, he had an accent many of his classmates made fun of. In interviews with news web portals, Taehyung confessed that he got furious at the bullies who trolled Jimin back in school.

BTS's V Confesses He Got Angry At His Friends Once Because He Thought They Were "Bullying" Jiminhttps://t.co/sGnOGNpILk — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 22, 2020

This tragic incident makes sense, considering the fact that the boy band BTS has spoken about bullying earlier. In truth, last 2019, they even partnered with UNICEF to create an anti-bullying campaign.

