ENHYPEN's Jungwoon recently got embroiled in dating rumours with aespa's Winter. However, the rumours were quickly denied by their agencies, SM Entertainment and BEFIT LAB. The speculations began after fans claimed that they allegedly spotted them together at a bar in Chungdam. Soon after the rumours broke out, X (previously Twitter) was flooded with several images of the K-Pop idols at the bar. Users claimed that the singers exited the venue together. In the latest update on the controversy, Jungwon's agency BEFIT LAB has issued a statement threatening legal action against the gossip/rumour mongers. ENHYPEN’s Jungwon – aespa’s Winter Dating? K-Pop Agencies Belift Lab and SM Entertainment Refute Claims.

BEFIT LAB To Take Action Over False Dating Rumours About Jungwon and Winter

Dating rumours involving ENHYPEN's Jungwon and aespa's Winter have sparked several repercussions. One notable incident occurred on December 15, when aespa arrived at a fan meeting venue in China where members Winter and Giselle were allegedly targeted by an intruder who bypassed security and attempted to harm them. Thankfully, their bodyguards intervened and caught the individual. Amidst this, Jungwon's agency BEFIT LAB issued a statement on December 18 concerning the legal proceedings against the various misconduct targeted at the artistes, including invasion of privacy and unauthorised photography and videography.

BEFIT LAB Issues Statement on Legal Proceedings Regarding the Issue

[공지] 아티스트 권익 침해 관련 법적 대응 상황 안내 (12.18.) (+ENG)https://t.co/z8LduqYxDk — ENHYPEN OFFICIAL (@ENHYPEN) December 18, 2024

Earlier, aespa's agency SM Entertainment issued a statement regarding the dating rumours and said, "The individual who spread the photos appears to have initially contacted a media outlet with monetary motives seeking direct communication with us. However, when the media outlet refused to facilitate the exchange, citing their policy against monetary-based tips, the individual seemingly reported the malicious distribution."

Alleged Leaked Photos of ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and aespa’s Winter at the Bar

After the initial rumours supported by photos went viral, another user shared new pictures suggesting that the venue where Jungwon and Winter were spotted was not a private bar but a popular whisky barfrequently visited by Korean celebrities.

