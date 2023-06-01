The Kpop world is abuzz with a recent upheaval. EXO members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin have filed a lawsuit against their agency, SM Entertainment to terminate their contracts. The three of them form CBX a subset of EXO, a K-pop boy band. Allkpop reported that the three singers have sent notice to their agency via a law firm. Suspecting anomalies, Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin requested clear and transparent details company's earning calculations. While many of us are shocked at the turn of events, EXOL or EXO fans are not fazed at all. EXO’s Kai to Begin His Military Enlistment As Public Service Worker on May 11.

Most of them took to Twitter to show their support for the CBX singers. Many of them were anticipating some chaos of such proportions while others were glad it happened. Fans Celebrate EXO Baekhyun's Long-Awaited Return From The Military .

the article said SM lost 200 billion won today following the notification of contract termination of CBX — we’ve warn you to don’t mess up with EXO. pic.twitter.com/Lr3pa3usMO — 큥이빛✴︎ (@kyoongpride) June 1, 2023

With EXO, now and always

Doesn't SM know we don't have no pink blood running in our veins? It's cosmic latte. We are here for EXO and EXO only. EXO-L are NOT company stans. Releasing these shit articles like any sane EXOL will buy it?! Bffr pic.twitter.com/Hr2HD6oh2X — AM ʕ⁠·⁠ᴥ⁠·⁠ʔ always with EXO ❤️ (@exoh_sarang) June 1, 2023

A premonition

sm trying to put the blame on cbx as if we didn’t want exo to leave that company for yearspic.twitter.com/rh8IHfKrfO — 𝐄𝐗𝓞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐃 (@Kyoongs_Luv) June 1, 2023

The Brave Three

It's so brave of CBX, I admire their courageous act to prove their worth. Please don't give up on this fight Chen, Baekhyun & Xiumin, we are one with you EXOL always with EXO #내청춘_내가지킨다 #엑소뒤에_항상에리있다 — BEATI ♡ D-620 (@bmariaerigom) June 1, 2023

The love

SM Entertainment, in one of its statements, claimed that external forces or agencies are at play here and are trying to poach their artists. In a second statement, the agency shared that artists have to review the records of earnings when they want.

