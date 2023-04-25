Seo Ji Hoon gave us quite the shocker at the end of Revenge of Others which we didn't see coming. Ji Hoon has always played the somewhat good somewhat grey characters in several shows. So it did stun us when we saw him get nasty. In an interview, Ji Hoon explained, "For some scenes, we shot two versions from the individual perspectives of ‘Seok Jae-beom’ and ‘Seok Jae-joon’." That's some method acting. BTS Jungkook’s Fans Compare His Career and Life to a Korean Drama – Reports.

But we have liked the actor from a plethora of shows that he has done and every time we developed a new crush on him. Here're 10 such pictures of him and the crushes we felt. Dramaworld, Sweet Stranger And Me - Woo Do-hwan's Lesser Known Korean Drama Appearances You May Have Missed.

That schoolboy crush

2017: KBS School 2017 / Yoon Kyung Woo pic.twitter.com/DJctLOBK40 — seo jihoon pics (@jihuxarchive) January 15, 2018

That unhealthy crush on a toxic male

Seo Ji Hoon, debuted as an actor in 2016, which he took a minor role in the drama Signal as the main culprit in the Inju female student case. pic.twitter.com/QxwE3wQg2s — 서지훈 Seo Jihoon (@jiehux) July 2, 2018

The sleeping beauty crush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 서지훈 (@jihux)

The first love crush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 서지훈 (@jihux)

Falling for the smile

a simp for seo ji hoon in revenge of others pic.twitter.com/2UT9sWSQ9s — sof (@zkdleenn) December 8, 2022

We also saw that Seo Ji Hoon has some of the most adorable and extremely hot pictures on his Instagram. Today is definitely great to check those out as well.

