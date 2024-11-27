Shah Rukh Khan will be voicing Mufasa in the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King. Besides him, Mahesh Babu and Arjun Das have lent their voices to the iconic characters in Telugu and Tamil languages, respectively. On the other hand, it will also be exciting to see the Bollywood superstar's sons Aryan Khan voicing Simba and AbRam lending his voice for the cub version of Mufasa. As excitement for the film builds, a new video was released by the makers where SRK draws a parallel between his life and the Lion King Mufasa's life. ‘Mufasa - The Lion King’ Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu To Voice Mufasa in Hindi and Telugu Versions, Arjun Das To Voice in Tamil (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan Compares His Journey With Mufasa

Taking to their social media handles on Wednesday (November 27), Disney Studios India dropped a new video featuring Shah Rukh Khan narrating the story of Mufasa, which includes the hardships and struggles he faced before becoming the supreme king of the jungle. The clip begins with SRK taking us on a journey with his charismatic storytelling, saying, "Yeh kahani hai ek raise raja ki jise virasat ki roshni nahi, tanhayion ki virasat mili" (This story is about a king who had to face darkness rather than enjoy the royal legacy).

SRK Compares Mufasa’s Journey in ‘The Lion King’ to His Life Story

Ek Baadshah ki kahani, Baadshah ki zubaani 🦁 Watch Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas from 20th December 🍿#DisneyIndia #ShahRukhKhan #Mufasa #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/hnyl4eD4bp — Walt Disney Studios India (@DisneyStudiosIN) November 27, 2024

He continues, "Lekin uski ragon mein behta that uska junoon, aur usi junoon see usne zameen see aasman ko chua. Zameen par to kahin bahshah hukumat karte aayein hai, par usne raaj kiya sabhi ke dilon par. Haalat ki aandhiyon see utha ek saccha raja." (Due to the passion inside him, he rose from the ground and made his way to the sky. Many kings might have ruled the land, but he was someone who ruled everyone's heart. Rising from tough situations, he became everyone's King). Pointing at himself, SRK says, "Kaafi milti julti hai na yeh kahani? Par ye kahani hai Mufasa ki" (This story sounds similar, right? But it is the story about Mufasa). ‘Mufasa–The Lion King’ Final Trailer: From Shah Rukh Khan to Mahesh Babu; Top Stars Revealed for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Dubbed Versions of Disney’s Film (Watch Videos).

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness The Lion King Mufasa's journey again on the big screens ever since the film was first announced. Apart from SRK, Mahesh Babu, Arjun Das, Aryan Khan and AbRam, other voice actors for the film include Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade and Meiyang Chan. The Disney film be released in India on December 20, 2024.

