It's been a rough year given that 2020 has been filled with tragedies one after another. From coronavirus outbreak and Amphan cycle to now the deaths of famed actors Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput have left everyone disheartened. In the light of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death, the Entertainment industry has become a target for trolls who have been spreading a lot of negativity with their constant blame game. With social media becoming a breeding zone for negativity, singer Neha Kakkar has now decided to take a break from the same. Neha Kakkar, Jasleen Royal and Other B-Town Singers Sign Petition Appealing PM Narendra Modi for Strict Action Against Animal Abuse.

Sharing a note on Instagram about the same, Neha wrote,"Going back to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s freedom, love, respect, care, fun, acceptance, good people. Not hatred, nepotism, jealousy, bossy people, hitlers, murders, suicides, bad people. Good night! Don’t worry I’m not dying. Lol! Just going away for a couple of days – Neha Kakkar." She captioned her note as, "I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening." Interestingly, Neha's post comes after Sonu Nigam's video about 'music mafia' where he called out T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar. Kakkar has been a regular artist with T-Series and has several music videos to her name. Choosing not to react to any of the controversy, it looks like the singer has now decided to take a break. Neha Kakkar: Never Thought About Where I've Reached Today.

Check Out Neha Kakkar's Post Here:

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha also deactivated her Twitter account because of the same reason. The actress did so to get away from all the hate that is being spread on the micro-blogging site.

