There's no doubt that social media is no more just about connecting with people and has become a medium that is being used by people to spread hate online. Recently, famed singer and actress Selena Gomez decided to take it up to the Facebook founder and management itself as she shared a DM that she sent to Mark Zuckerberg and other top-level management of Facebook and Instagram about racism and hate speech on the platforms. The "Back to You" singer shared a private message she had written to Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg on her own Instagram Stories. Kim Kardashian West to Freeze Her Facebook and Instagram Accounts In Support Of #StopHateForProfit Movement.

The message reads, "Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry. I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS.” She further wrote, "We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting. There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”

Check Out Selena Gomez' Instagram Story Here:

Selena Gomez's story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Recently, other famous stars such as Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Ruffalo, Dwyane Wade Katy Perry among others, to promote #StopHateforProfit blacked out their social media activities. Selena's move is yet another push from celebrities towards making social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram more responsible and take actions to stop the spread of online hate. Selena Gomez Reveals Her Experience of Collaborating With BLACKPINK, Says 'Have So Much Respect For Them and Their Work Ethic.

For the uninitiated, Stop Hate for Profit is an ongoing campaign to hold social media companies accountable for hate on their platforms. Social media must prioritize people over profit, and they must do it now, is the campaign's mission statement.

