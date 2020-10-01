It's already been 10 years since Chitti, the robot had entered our lives. Rajinikanth as both the robot and the man who creates highly advanced machinery in Enthiran is still fresh in our memories. Of course, the sequel went bigger with Akshay Kumar playing the villain or rather a vicious bird. When we say bigger it means, in terms of scale, budget, and box office rewards. Chitti is perhaps one of the first robot stories that Indian cinema has seen and the mere attempt was hugely lauded. Shankar did a fantastic job with it. So it's only right to take a trip down robot lane on this day and Think Music's musical mashup does that job perfectly. Black Eyed Peas’ Action Music Video Drives Netizens Crazy As It Celebrates Indian Cinema With an Ode to Rajinikanth’s Robot, Ajay Devgn’s Singham and More

Interspersed with some really melodious music composed by AR Rahman, the video shows some of the crucial stunt and action scenes from the movie. There's of course the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adding a lot of grace to the entire proceedings and then Chitti misfires.

Such was Chitti's popularity that Shah Rukh Khan paid an ode to the legendary robot in his movie Ra. One which released a year later. Enthiran which was titled as Robot in Hindi made a lot of money at the box office.

