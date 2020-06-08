Acharya: Makers Of Chiranjeevi Starrer to Cut Down on the Film’s Budget?

Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on the entertainment industry. Shooting of several films had to be postponed owing to the ongoing global crisis. In fact, by mid-March many makers stalled the shoot of their ongoing projects and that also includes the upcoming flick, Acharya, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. Directed by Koratala Siva, the latest buzz is that the makers have decided to cut down on the film’s budget. Acharya: Shooting of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Film Gets Stalled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

As per a report in The Hans India, the makers of Acharya will be trimming down the budget of this upcoming flick as the production is running in losses. The team is reportedly trying to ensure that once the shooting resumes, it should be completed at the earliest. The team has completed 40% of the shoot and the pending portions is said to be wrapped up in a limited budget. Acharya: After Prabhas, Chiranjeevi's Next May Get Delayed and Not Release on Sankranti 2021.

About this flick, Megastar Chiranjeevi had stated, “It is a socio-political entertainer that depicts a man’s fight to conserve natural resources. My role is an intense one, both physically and intellectually. Like Koratala Siva’s earlier films, Acharya too drives across a strong message without sounding too preachy,” reports TOI. Acharya was scheduled to be released during the time of Sankranthi next year, but seeing the current situation, the makers will have to postpone the release date as they would be unable to meet the deadline of the shooting schedule.