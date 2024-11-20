In shocking news, AR Rahman's wife, Saira Banu, has issued a statement to media outlets announcing their separation after being married to each other for 29 years. After some time, the Oscar-winning composer has also issued a statement on X that read "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter." AR Rahman and Wife Saira Banu Part Ways After Two Decades of Marriage.

An interesting aspect of this statement issued by AR Rahman on X is his use of the hashtag #arrsairaabreakup. It feels unusual and doesn't feel like something that the composer would have posted himself but rather someone from his PR team.

AR Rahman's Statement on His Separation From Saira Banu

The use of the hashtag has left some netizens amused as to why someone would use a breakup hashtag in such a serious statement, and that too, someone like AR Rahman. AR Rahman and Wife Saira Banu’s Marriage Ends After 29 Years; Take a Look Into the Music Maestro’s Family Journey and Children.

Netizens' Reactions on Breakup Hashtag

AR Rahman, born Dileep Kumar, had married Saira Banu in 1995. They have three children, Khatija, Raheema and Ameen. The reason for their separation isn't disclosed, though the statement issued by Saira Banu's lawyer says, "This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party can bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony."

