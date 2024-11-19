AR Rahman and his wife, Saira, have decided to separate after over two decades of marriage. Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, released an official statement confirming the couple’s decision, though they have opted not to share the reasons behind it at this time. After years of being in the public eye together, the legendary musician and his wife are now moving forward on separate paths. “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,” the official document reads. AR Rahman Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Quincy Jones Following His Passing at 91, Says, ‘Another Shining Star From Earth Has Dissolved Into the Infinite’.

