Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer Bollywood hit is all set to be remade in Telugu and the untitled film is being helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. While it was announced earlier that actor Nithiin will be reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in the Telugu remake, the casting of leading ladies has now been finalised too. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to reprise Tabu's role from the original whereas actress Nabha Natesh will be seen as the leading lady. Nithiin to Star in Andhadhun Telugu Remake! View Pics from the Untitled Project’s Puja Ceremony in Hyderabad.

Given how complex Tabu's character in the film was, it is certainly going to be a treat to watch Tamannaah essay a role like this one. While fans had already been thrilled about Nithiin's casting for this role, hearing the announcement about Tamannaah and Nabha now coming on board, the excitement for this remake has certainly doubled among them. Andhadhun Tamil Remake Confirmed! Thiagarajan’s Son Prashanth to Step into Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shoes.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Here:

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the movie on the Sreshth Movies banner and it will start rolling in November with music by Mahati Sagar. Andhadhun, the original film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and won massive critical acclaim. The film also received a China release and was a box office hit. The film starred Ayushmann in the role of a blind pianist and the thriller had several twists and turns with a rather interesting ending.

